Lake View sisters share bond, both on and off the court

Emily and Laurie O’donnell are playing their hearts out on the court for what will be their last season together.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sports are always fun to play, especially when you have great teammates. Sisters Emily O’Donnell and Laurie O’Donnell say their high school career has been very special because they get to do it together.

The two not only share a last name, but also a passion for volleyball. The O’Donnells hit the court in the third grade and since then, their relationship both on and off the court has blossomed.

“Ever since she came up, it was like having fun together and talking to each other about everything,” Emily O’Donnell said.

The O’Donnells are two years apart - Emily is a senior while Laurie is a sophomore.

“Emily showed me the reins around varsity, and she did a good job at being the oldest sister. She really took passion in teaching me how to do things,” Laurie O’Donnell said.

The sisters also play the same position as setter. For Laurie, it was an easy task to learn with her big sister paving the way.

“As soon as she got the setting position on our select team, I was like that seems fun. So, I did it for tryouts and they were like oh you have really good hands,” Laurie O’Donnell said.

Now with the season winding down, the O’Donnells know the duo won’t last forever, but they’re cherishing the time they still have left.

“It is tough, obviously my last year playing in high school and my last year playing with her. This is my last year to show who I am and what I can do to hopefully go to college,” Emily O’Donnell said.

"It's really sad to be honest, you know I won't have my big sister anymore. It's good for her to go to college but she will be missed at the house," Laurie O'Donnell said.