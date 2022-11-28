Late-night power outage in San Angelo left more than 5,000 customers in the dark

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An equipment failure is being blamed for a late-night power outage that affected 5,300 AEP customers in San Angelo Monday. AEP spokesperson Blake Burchard told FOX West Texas the failure affected two substations which caused the blackout.

Residents took to the social media app Neighbors after their lights went out. Some living off North Chadbourne reported hearing a loud noise before their lights went out. Others said the lights in their house only flickered and stayed on.