x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Late-night power outage in San Angelo left more than 5,000 customers in the dark

An AEP official said the outage affected customers in North San Angelo and the Bluffs.
Credit: Associated Press

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An equipment failure is being blamed for a late-night power outage that affected 5,300 AEP customers in San Angelo Monday. AEP spokesperson Blake Burchard told FOX West Texas the failure affected two substations which caused the blackout. 

Residents took to the social media app Neighbors after their lights went out. Some living off North Chadbourne reported hearing a loud noise before their lights went out. Others said the lights in their house only flickered and stayed on. 

Burchard explained that protective measures at the substations prevented further damage. It took crews a couple of hours to restore power to the affected areas. 

More Videos

In Other News

Monday late evening forecast November 28, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out