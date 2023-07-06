Latin dance finds a place in West Texas with cumbia, salsa and bachata

Free dance classes are offered every Wednesday at San Angelo's Veterans of Foreign Wars building, 125 S. Browning St.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Cumbia, salsa and bachata are all popular Latin dance styles.

For a group of San Angelo residents, this part of their culture is now being shared with the community free of charge.

"The story is that we began dancing in the garage of a lady that already left the city for family things and then for awhile we did it at ASU, the university then we did it in Yoga San Angelo for a couple of months," Latin/cumbia dance instructor Aldo Pinon said. "And we finally met John from the VFW and he said that they wanted to teach some kind of classes, dance classes for the community and especially they wanted to have something different that could attract a variety of people."

Upon moving to San Angelo, Pinon felt there was an unmet need for Latin dance in the area, focusing on cumbia which is a Colombian dance style.

With a team of friends, he has been able to teach dance to a new group with no prior registration necessary.

For those who are interested in participating, "They just are welcome to come and join and we always cover the basic steps at the beginning so we always know what goes where," Pinon said. "And we start with a partner and do different turns and spins."

Classes are held from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the San Angelo Veterans of Foreign Wars, 125 S. Browning St.

Typically some 10-15 members are in attendance and Pinon has received positive responses from members thus far.

"We have a lot of good feedback especially when you see them smiling and happy you know something is going on, something is clicking," he said.

Going forward, Pinon hopes more than anything to grow the program by increasing participants.

"It feels great so many people are responding," he said. "It's something that, there was a big need in the city and nobody else was doing it so even though we were not professionals or anything, we started it. We've come a long way."