'Laundry Love' event offers free services to San Angelo residents June 15

Washers, dryers, detergent, a warm meal and more will be provided from 6-7:30 p.m. at Stop & Wash. Donations are currently being accepted.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For those without permanent shelter, it can be difficult to find a place to shower, wash clothes or complete other hygienic tasks.

One San Angelo organization, Somebody's Rusty, recognizes this issue and has decided to try and help the West Texas community head-on.

"We seek to help people that are homeless, families in crisis and other people hurting in our city for many different reasons," founder Candis Hicks said.

Twice a year, Hicks' organization hosts a "Laundry Love" event offering free washers, dryers, detergent, haircuts, hygiene bags, a meal and more to the San Angelo community.

The first event of the 2023 season is set for 6-7:30 p.m. June 15 at Stop & Wash at Martin Luther King Boulevard and West 15 Street.

"We will have washers with money provided for people to wash their clothes, detergent provided, we will also have supper and we will be handing out underwear and socks and shoes and it looks like we're gonna have a portable shower," Hicks said.

Currently, the mission is also accepting donations with a special need for tennis shoes, travel-sized mouthwash, deodorant and other basic necessities.

"Our hope is to make the journey for people easier and to do what we can to help them," Hicks said.

Somebody's Rusty is also searching for volunteers to help transport goods to and from First Methodist Church, 37 E. Beauregard Ave., before and after the event.

Additionally, the dinner will be served at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3 S. Randolph Street.

Hicks wants to help the homeless population because she understands there are people without working utilities, shelter, etc.

With community support, this endeavor becomes a reality.

"We live in the most magical place, I've said it forever," Hicks said. "San Angelo always steps up, certainly the faith family at First Methodist does and many other churches that have come alongside and partnered with us."

"Laundry Love" will be held again this year at a later date.