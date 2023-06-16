Bank collapses after storms roll through North Texas

The Collin County Sheriff's Office told WFAA there were no injuries reported in the roof collapse.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAVON, Texas — The roof of a bank in Collin County collapsed after storms rolled through North Texas.

The bank, an Independent Financial located in Lavon, Texas, had significant damage to its drive-thru portion of the building due to strong winds, officials said. The Collin County Sheriff's Office told WFAA there were no injuries reported in the roof collapse.

The Lavon Fire Department and three officers responded to the scene.

Collin County did have a Tornado Warning issued around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday night, but it is not confirmed that the damage to the bank is tornado-related.

The bank told WFAA it was following its normal protocols to notify customers of the interruption in service.

More details were not immediately available.

A look as the sun comes up of the storm damage in Lavon Tx after a roof collapsed at this bank. No injuries reported but major damage to the structure. pic.twitter.com/2UTnygckCL — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) June 16, 2023

Breaking Overnight a Bank in Lavon Tx roof collapsed after storms rolled through. No injuries. This is video from the scene. pic.twitter.com/2evibgC3Rp — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) June 16, 2023