Le Coterie Society of San Angelo celebrates 40th anniversary

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In 1983, a group of 18 Black women joined together in San Angelo to form a small sisterhood organization called the "Saturday Group."

A few days after forming, the group appointed officials and changed their name to the Le Coterie Society, meaning "a circle of people with common interests or goals" in French.

Now in 2023, the organization is celebrating 40 years of community outreach and activism.

"These ladies are out here volunteering their time and [are] committed to making sure that these kids get scholarships every year and they've been doing that for the past 40 years," Tiffany Sellers, publicity committee chairperson, said. "So that's a pretty big accomplishment."

The Le Coterie Society has two major fundraisers each year where they collect money for scholarships to give to seniors before college.

One fundraiser is a "Boys to Men" fashion show in February and the other is "Taste of Le Coterie" in November where Thanksgiving food is served. Students can find the scholarship application in the counseling offices at their schools and an essay is required to be considered.

At 6 p.m. Jan. 14, the Le Coterie Society will be having its 40th anniversary celebration at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St., where San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter will make a proclamation.

There will also be a memorial tribute, dinner and a keynote speech from a local pastor.

Looking ahead, Sellers hopes the sisterhood continues to grow.

"Hopefully, the goal is to just continue to be successful and continue to thrive and grow more as far as membership and also as far as helping more children," she said.