Leaders across DMV react to video of Memphis officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols

Local officials released statements in response to the horrifying video being released.

WASHINGTON — Local and national leaders are responding to the death of Tyre Nichols after video showing his brutal beating at the hands of Memphis officers was released Friday night.

Officials across the DMV condemned the actions taken by the officers and offered condolences to Nichols' loved ones.

We here at WUSA9 have made the decision not to air or show any part of the video released.

Here is what local leaders are saying about the incident.

D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser:

"Tonight, I stand with the millions of Americans sending condolences and love to the family of Tyre Nichols as they navigate this unimaginably difficult tragedy. We are a nation traumatized by violence, especially violence against Black Americans. We don't need to see the video to feel outraged that those five former officers, sworn to protect their community and now arrested and charged with murder, killed Tyre. But tonight, many people will see the video and it will elicit strong feelings— from sadness and anger to confusion and despair, Tonight, we are a city and country united by tragedy, but we are also determined—to deliver justice for Tyre and change for our nation."

President Joe Biden:

"Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death. It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day.



My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged. Those who seek justice should not to resort to violence or destruction. Violence is never acceptable; it is illegal and destructive. I join Mr. Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest.



I spoke with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, Mr. Nichols’ mother and stepfather, this afternoon. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father. Nothing can bring Mr. Nichols back to his family and the Memphis community. But Mr. and Mrs. Wells, Mr. Nichols’ son, and his whole family deserve a swift, full, and transparent investigation.



We must do everything in our power to ensure our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all. Real and lasting change will only come if we take action to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again. That is why I called on Congress to send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to my desk. When Senate Republicans blocked that bill, I signed an executive order that mandated stricter use of force standards and accountability provisions for federal law enforcement, as well as measures to strengthen accountability at the state and local level."

Vice President Kamala Harris:

"Tyre Nichols should have made it home to his family. Yet, once again, American mourns the life of a son and father brutally cut short at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve. The footage and images released tonight will forever be seared in our memories, and they open wounds that will never fully heal.

The persistent issue of police misconduct and use of excessive force in American must end now.

I join President Biden in his call for accountability and transparency. We must build trust, not fear, within our communities.

Congress must act with urgency and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. To truly honor Tyre Nichols' memory, and the memory of so many others before him, we must demand that our justice system lives up to its name."

Maryland:

Governor Wes Moore:

"It’s difficult not to fight back tears watching this video. The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him. I’m thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be held to account for their barbarism.

I know I speak for all Marylanders as we grieve with Tyre’s family, friends, and community."

Attorney General Anthony G. Brown:

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols, and to the community in Memphis and beyond that knew him and mourns his passing. I also grieve for our American community, which still has so far to travel to reach the goal of justice for all.

“These videos, and the horrors that they portray, have been felt here in Maryland and across the nation. Protesting injustice is a proud American tradition, and I stand with you in peaceful opposition to the violence and degradation portrayed in these videos.

“As the Attorney General, I promise to uphold the ideals that all Marylanders share – that justice should not depend on race or wealth or geography, and that no person or profession is exempt from the rule of law. I promise to be present with our Maryland community while we reckon with injustice, and to listen and learn as we work together to ensure that the brutality that ended Mr. Nichols’ life will never happen again.”

Montgomery County Executive and Council:

"Our thoughts are first and foremost with the Nichols family and the people of Memphis as they grieve the senseless murder of Tyre Nichols. Our nation once again mourns the brutal loss of a young Black man’s life at the hands of law enforcement and must now cope with the collective trauma that this tragedy has triggered.

It’s difficult to grasp the lack of humanity that was displayed by these officers during this heinous incident. We share the outrage and pain felt all across our country, at the disregard of basic human rights at the hands of those who took oath to protect and serve the public. As a county, a state, and a nation, we must have zero tolerance for police brutality.

Montgomery County has introduced changes such as creating a Policing Advisory Commission, funding staff for the Policing Advisory Commission and Administrative Charging Committee, enhancing the review of body-worn camera footage, and ensuring that investigations into police-involved deaths are independent, impartial and transparent. We remain committed to continuing this work to ensure every resident feels safe in our community."

Montgomery County Chief of Police, Marcus G. Jones:

"Our nation and the law enforcement community are once again faced with the death of a man at the hands of people who have taken an oath to protect and serve.

Five Memphis Police Officers have been fired and indicted on charges including murder and kidnapping in the death of Tyre Nichols. The Memphis, Tennessee officers also face charges of official misconduct and official oppression. Their actions are indefensible.

This latest incident is extremely disturbing, frustrating, and discouraging. Following the death of George Floyd, the Montgomery County Department of Police, along with departments across the nation implemented new policies and training for recruits and current officers.

Police departments nationwide have made a concerted effort to regain the trust of the communities we serve, and the actions by those five officers are not a representation of the hundreds of thousands of men and women who serve within communities across the country, nor do the decisions made by those officers reflect the trainings of our law enforcement professionals.

It is understandable to be angry. The Montgomery County Department of Police is committed to preserving the First Amendment rights of everyone and we allow community members to exercise their right to protest, however violence is not the answer, nor is it acceptable.

I send my condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and the Memphis community. MCPD will continue to work in partnership with residents and community members to promote positive change in Montgomery County."

City of Hyattsville Police Department:

"We the people are once again tragically united in sorrow. Having seen the unthinkable, I am devastated and appalled. Watching the barbaric attack on Tyre Nichols, I could only consider how he must have felt in that moment; the fear, the panic and the pain. He was betrayed by not one, not two, not even three or four, but five law enforcement officers sworn to serve and protect. How dare they betray their oath, their community and our profession? How could five men be so cruel and remorseless? Tyre Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, Tyre’s family and his loved ones will never completely heal. The pain they now carry is unimaginable. As a profession law enforcement has come so far, yet we have so much work to do. It is incumbent upon us, the people entrusted by our communities to serve, to ensure that the actions of a few do not reflect us all. We must continue to evolve, train, grow and hold officers who betray the public trust accountable. Everyone who wears the uniform, in each and every moment, must act with the sanctity of human life in the forefront of our minds and hearts, and most importantly, in our actions. We must hold one another accountable and intervene, when necessary, without hesitation. We must speak truths and we must rid our ranks of dangerous people. We must always remember we are guardians, not warriors. We have a duty to protect our communities and we have a duty to exercise courage in the face of adversity, dishonesty, and liability. As your Chief of Police, I want to assure you the Hyattsville Police Department remains committed to service built on a foundation of fairness, impartiality, and transparency. In this moment, we must show solidarity with RowVaughn Wells and in her call for peaceful remembrance of her son. We must join hands and unite in a desire to build our communities and support one another as we collectively grieve. The members of the Hyattsville Police Department stand with our community and we share your pain, your anger, your frustration and your call for justice. As we engage our friends, our families, and our neighbors, we must protect one another from harm. Our residents, our businesses and our future depend on it."

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Police Chief Gregory Der:

“We are disturbed, disheartened, and outraged by the inexcusable and brutal death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Incidents like these continue to foster feelings of loss, frustration, and anger. The conduct of the officers which resulted in the death of this 29-year-old man is simply reprehensible. Our hearts are with the family and friends of Tyre, the entire Memphis community, and every person who was affected by the disturbing video released Friday evening. As a majority-minority county, we understand the devastating impact of this event on our residents and our community. Howard County is home to the Safest City in America due to our efforts, in part, to ensure community policing is at its finest. In Howard County, we have strong policies and practices that are dedicated to ensuring comprehensive officer training which follows best practices to help avoid events like these. In addition, we work hard to encourage positive community relations. In response to this heinous incident, we will continue to engage in conversations with all of our police officers, of all races and backgrounds, to promote positive dialogue within our department and our community. As a county that prides itself on inclusion and civility, it remains our collective responsibility to collaborate, encourage and create an open dialogue to improve our commitment to diversity and inclusion while we institute changes that enhance our quality of life for all. As a nation, we must narrow the chasm of trust that too often exists between those sworn to protect and serve us and our communities. Together, we will continue moving toward the best Howard County for all. We want every resident to be assured by our steadfast pledge to create a community where every person is safe and feels safe. Let us focus our outrage and anger from this event in Memphis on efforts that will make our community stronger, more united, and empowered.”

Virginia:

Governor Glenn Youngkin:

“The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and grieve for Tyre Nichols and his family. The disturbing and shocking video released this evening displays incomprehensible violence towards another human being and we must condemn these heinous actions. “As we process these agonizing events, I ask those exercising their first amendment rights to do so peacefully. We will ensure Virginians’ first amendment rights as we prioritize and protect the safety of the Commonwealth and all Virginians. We can choose to come together and not further the divide. We must strive each day to better our communities and treat one another with love and respect. “Suzanne and I are praying for the family of Tyre and for the continued safety of the Commonwealth, all Virginians and our men and women in law enforcement.”

Virginia NAACP:

The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP (Virginia NAACP) is horrified after witnessing another death of a young Black man, Tyre Nichols, at the hands of police.

Robert N. Barnette, Jr, President of the Virginia NAACP, states:

“Watching the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols is not a call for more violence. It is yet another horrifying reminder that the culture of policing must change. Our legislators cannot continue to turn a blind eye to criminal justice reform. We call on every Virginian to call on their legislators to do what is right. Pass legislation that fundamentally changes policing in America.”

Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor:

“The actions displayed in the video of Tyre Nichols’ death are heinous, horrific and an affront to humanity. The five individuals involved in that incident took an oath to serve and protect and what was in that video is the opposite of service or protection. My heart aches for the Nichols family, and I am sick when I think about and see what Mr. Nichols endured at the hands of those who are supposed to protect him.

I applaud the swift action taken to hold these individuals accountable because the five individuals' actions dishonor all police officers, including those in the Frederick Police Department, who do the right thing for the right reasons every day.

Our officers, and officers everywhere, know the overwhelming majority are worthy public servants who care about the communities they serve and treat all residents equitably and compassionately. This moment is an opportunity for reflection to remind all of the pledge officers make when they take that oath, the responsibility it comes with, and the importance of peer accountability.

I expect after seeing this video, many of you will feel outraged. The City of Frederick supports our residents' First Amendment Rights but we echo the call of the Nichols family to keep any demonstrations peaceful and nonviolent. My administration remains committed to listening to our community and finding ways to facilitate productive conversations and solutions. I call on everyone to join in this endeavor."

Chief of Police for the City of Frederick Jason Lando:

"In my 23 years as a police officer, I've never witnessed such an egregious case of misconduct as I did this evening when I watched in horror as several Memphis Police officers beat Tyre Nichols to death. My heart goes out to the Nichols family. Nobody's loved one deserves to die like that, and certainly not at the hands of five police officers.

I cannot stress enough how strongly the men and women of FPD condemn the behavior we all witnessed in this video.

In light of this tragedy, I felt it was important to reassure our community here in Frederick that our police officers take tremendous pride in how we treat those we are sworn to protect and serve. Each day, members of the Frederick Police Department go the extra mile to take exceptional care of our most vulnerable residents. Our supervisors hold their officers to the highest standards, but perhaps more importantly, our officers hold themselves to those same high standards.

In policing, trust is paramount. In an effort to maintain that trust, every Frederick Police officer is equipped with a body worn camera. Our officers continually train in de-escalation and are also equipped with less-lethal options, to increase the likelihood of ending dangerous encounters without having to take a human life. Every use-of-force undergoes several layers of supervisory review. Finally, in the event an officer does engage in misconduct, there are systems in place to ensure that officer is held accountable.

As law enforcement leaders, we must remain committed to being a part of the solution and not part of the problem. In the coming weeks, I will be meeting with members of our community to listen, understand, and find ways to bring all of us together and move forward as one.

As we all mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, I ask our community here in Frederick not to allow the actions of a few to tarnish the reputation of all who wear the badge. Your officers here at FPD are among the best law enforcement has to offer and we will continue to serve you with pride."