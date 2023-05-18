'Legacy graduates,' valedictorian and salutatorian to be honored at TLCA San Angelo graduation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA San Angelo will be honoring its valedictorian, salutatorian and "legacy graduates" during the annual graduation ceremony May 19.
This celebration will take place 6 p.m. at Angelo State University's Junell Center, 2235 S. Jackson St.
The 2023 valedictorian is Brandon Felarca and the salutatorian is Mackenzie Estes.
There are also 15 "legacy graduates," who began kindergarten in 2010 when TLCA had only been around for a year.
The 2023 class will be the second "legacy" group to graduate and it will include:
- Aiden Aiguier
- Ja’Shon Box
- Logan Bradford
- Juliana Castanon
- Anabel Freeman
- Peyton Gill
- Jaylen Hernandez
- Sebastian Kelpe
- Patricia Lopez
- Max Nguyen
- Isaiah Oviedo
- Neveah Oviedo
- Raygan Ransom
- Calie Reyes
- Arieana Rivero
TLCA is proud to honor these and all 2023 graduates.