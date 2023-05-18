'Legacy graduates,' valedictorian and salutatorian to be honored at TLCA San Angelo graduation

The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 19 at Angelo State University's Junell Center.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA San Angelo will be honoring its valedictorian, salutatorian and "legacy graduates" during the annual graduation ceremony May 19.

This celebration will take place 6 p.m. at Angelo State University's Junell Center, 2235 S. Jackson St.

The 2023 valedictorian is Brandon Felarca and the salutatorian is Mackenzie Estes.

There are also 15 "legacy graduates," who began kindergarten in 2010 when TLCA had only been around for a year.

The 2023 class will be the second "legacy" group to graduate and it will include:

Aiden Aiguier

Ja’Shon Box

Logan Bradford

Juliana Castanon

Anabel Freeman

Peyton Gill

Jaylen Hernandez

Sebastian Kelpe

Patricia Lopez

Max Nguyen

Isaiah Oviedo

Neveah Oviedo

Raygan Ransom

Calie Reyes

Arieana Rivero