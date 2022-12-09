x
Local

Life-size Coca-Cola snow globe coming to United Supermarkets in Midland and Odessa

Customers will have the chance to take a free photo inside the globe.
Credit: The United Family

ODESSA, Texas —

Two United Supermarkets stores in the Midland-Odessa area will be hosting a free holiday photo experience on Saturday, courtesy of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.

The events will feature a life-size snow globe and free samples of Coca-Cola products.

The display will be set up at the store located at 1002 Andrews Highway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. then at the store located at 1350 East 8th St. From 3-6 p.m.

The photo experience is part of Coca-Cola’s “Holiday Magic” campaign, which hopes to remind people that holidays are at their best when they are shared with family, friends and neighbors.

