Lightning strikes leave some City of San Angelo departments without network/phone service

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Several City of San Angelo departments are without network or phone service Monday because of lighting strikes over the weekend.
The sites include, but are not limited to:
- Stormwater
- Street & Bridge
- Traffic
- Fleet Maintenance
- Station 618 & Recreation administration
- Fairmount Cemetery
- Fort Concho
- Water Lab
- Water Production
According to an email from the City, there is no ETA for when service will be restored.
COSA will share updates as new information becomes available.