Lightning strikes leave some City of San Angelo departments without network/phone service

There is currently no ETA on when these services will be restored, the City said.
Credit: City of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Several City of San Angelo departments are without network or phone service Monday because of lighting strikes over the weekend.

The sites include, but are not limited to:

  • Stormwater
  • Street & Bridge
  • Traffic
  • Fleet Maintenance
  • Station 618 & Recreation administration
  • Fairmount Cemetery
  • Fort Concho
  • Water Lab
  • Water Production

According to an email from the City, there is no ETA for when service will be restored.

COSA will share updates as new information becomes available.

