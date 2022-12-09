Lightning strikes leave some City of San Angelo departments without network/phone service

There is currently no ETA on when these services will be restored, the City said.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Several City of San Angelo departments are without network or phone service Monday because of lighting strikes over the weekend.

The sites include, but are not limited to:

Stormwater

Street & Bridge

Traffic

Fleet Maintenance

Station 618 & Recreation administration

Fairmount Cemetery

Fort Concho

Water Lab

Water Production

According to an email from the City, there is no ETA for when service will be restored.