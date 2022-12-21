Will liquor stores be open Christmas weekend?

With many holiday parties and gatherings planned for this weekend, some may be wondering how late they can wait to get some alcohol for the occasion.

DALLAS — Christmas is finally almost upon us. With Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both on the weekend this year, many will be making plans to go out and be merry with their friends and family.

But for those who plan on bringing some alcohol to spice up their party, it should be known that the liquor store will only be open on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Liquor stores in Texas are required by law to remain closed on Sunday. So, even with Christmas being held on that day, liquor stores will remain closed regardless.

Christmas Eve, however, will be a typical day for liquor stores, which are required to close by law by 9 p.m. That will also be the case for them this Christmas Eve.