Llano County deputies shoot, kill armed Kingsland man

According to the Llano County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to get Justin Harrod to drop his gun before the situation escalated.

LLANO COUNTY, Texas — A Kingsland man was shot and killed by Llano County deputies after he refused to drop his gun, the Llano County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

According to Brad Evans, LCSO Chief Deputy, a 911 call was received early Sunday morning about a man with a gun in Kingsland who had already fired a shot. Deputies got to the scene and encountered Justin Harrod in the yard.

Deputies said Harrod had a gun and began talking to him, trying to get him to drop it. After several minutes, Harrod refused to drop the gun and the situation escalated.

Fearing for their safety, deputies fired at Harrod and hit him. They called EMS and tried to help Harrod until an ambulance arrived. Harrod was taken to the Kingsland Community Center by ambulance, where a medical helicopter was waiting. He died in the ambulance, Evans said.