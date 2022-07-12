Lonestar MS on "Hold" protocol Wednesday afternoon

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lone Star Middle School has sent a message to parents saying the campus is currently on Hold protocol.
The San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert saying officers are investigating a potential threat to the campus and asked the public to avoid the area.
The San Angelo Independent School District says Hold is used when hallways or specific campus areas need to be kept clear. During a Hold, students and staff remain in their classroom or area.
Students are trained to:
- Clear the hallways and remain in their area or room until the “All Clear” is announced
- Do business as usual
- Staff are trained to:
- Close and lock the door
- Account for students and adults
- Do business as usual
Parents can help by:
- Follow the SAISD pages for updates
- Do not come to the school. School will stay in session, students will not need to be picked up.
- If you are in contact with your child:
- Reassure your child that there is no immediate threat to them when we are in a HOLD
- Encourage them to listen carefully to the directions of their teacher and principals
- You will receive additional communication if a more serious protocol is needed or the HOLD is cleared.
This is a developing story. We have reached out to the SAISD for more information and will update this story as information is received.