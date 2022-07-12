Lonestar MS on "Hold" protocol Wednesday afternoon

The SAISD said parents do not need to come to the campus to pick up students. The SAPD is on scene.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lone Star Middle School has sent a message to parents saying the campus is currently on Hold protocol.

The San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert saying officers are investigating a potential threat to the campus and asked the public to avoid the area.

The San Angelo Independent School District says Hold is used when hallways or specific campus areas need to be kept clear. During a Hold, students and staff remain in their classroom or area.

Students are trained to:

Clear the hallways and remain in their area or room until the “All Clear” is announced

Do business as usual

Staff are trained to:

Close and lock the door

Account for students and adults

Do business as usual

Parents can help by:

Follow the SAISD pages for updates

Do not come to the school. School will stay in session, students will not need to be picked up.

If you are in contact with your child:

Reassure your child that there is no immediate threat to them when we are in a HOLD

Encourage them to listen carefully to the directions of their teacher and principals

You will receive additional communication if a more serious protocol is needed or the HOLD is cleared.