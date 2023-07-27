Longtime Cowboys security guard, AT&T Stadium art ambassador Phil Whitfield dies

Whitfield first joined the Dallas Cowboys organization as a security guard in 1993. He became an art ambassador at AT&T Stadium in 2009.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Phil Whitfield, a beloved longtime security guard for the Dallas Cowboys who became an art ambassador at AT&T Stadium, has died at 62, the team confirmed.

In a June 2020 video by the Cowboys, Whitfield said he first joined as a security guard in 1993 when the team played in Irving.

"I was the protector at Texas Stadium. They were calling me the sheriff," Whitfield said in the video.

As AT&T Stadium was preparing to open in 2009, Whitfield said he was asked by team owner Jerry Jones to become an ambassador of art at the new home of the Cowboys.

"We got ready to come to AT&T Stadium and I talked to Mr. [Jerry] Jones, he said 'Gene [Jones] needs to talk to you. We have a new job for you. First of all, you won't be doing security anymore. We got an art program that we would like you to head up,'" Whitfield said in 2020 about his meeting with the owner.

Meet Phil Whitfield, @ATTStadium and Art Ambassador, whose love for the team led him to a career in art.



Greatest #DallasCowboys fans on Earth presented by @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/nBg9L4f962 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 30, 2020

Whitfield said he then learned about art.

"People come [to AT&T Stadium] just to see the art. They don't know anything about the Cowboys but what we say... they come here to see the 60 pieces that we have, world-class contemporary art," he said in the 2020 video.

AT&T Stadium on Thursday released a statement on behalf of Gene Jones.

"The loss of Phil Whitfield leaves us all heartbroken. We have such wonderful memories with him, just as so many others do. Few people have generated such widespread goodwill and respect like Phil did over the years. He was an amazing ambassador for the Cowboys and a great friend and docent for our art program and the purpose of connecting with children and inspiring them to enjoy art. We will miss him greatly."