Longtime DC-based national radio host Jim Bohannon dies

The 78-year-old worked at radio stations WGAY, WTOP, and WRC in Washington.

WASHINGTON — A well-known, DC-based national radio host Jim Bohannon has died at 78.

Bohannon worked at the radio stations WGAY, WTOP, and WRC in DC before making a name for himself on the national scene.

He was born on Jan.7, 1944, in Corvallis, Oregon, where his father was stationed in the U.S. Army during WWII, according to his obituary. His love for radio started early, starting work in the field in high school, and continued as he transitioned into college at Missouri State University.

He also served in the military in the U.S. Army Security Agency with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade including a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1967-1968.

Bohannon was eventually stationed at Vint Hill Farms Station, Virginia, before joining the Crystal City-based Mutual Network in 1983, which later became Westwood One Radio.

He then anchored the America in the Morning news magazine show, as well as hosting the Saturday night Jim Bohannon Show. He was also the primary fill-in host for Larry King's national radio show. In 1993, King moved to CNN, and the show became the Jim Bohannon Show, which Bohannon hosted until he retired a month before his death.

"His distinctive voice, wit and wisdom was aired on some 500 radio stations nationwide," his obituary reads.

"Jim has been honored to be the recipient of numerous awards in recognition of his talent and contributions to the radio industry. This includes his induction into the National Broadcasting Hall of Fame by the National Association of Broadcasters, the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, the National Radio Hall of Fame of the Museum of Broadcast Communication, and the Society of Professional Journalists, DC Chapter Hall of Fame."

His wife Annabelle told friends, "I have no doubt he is looking for a microphone and headset to begin broadcasting - he will just be working for a different network."



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bohannon’s memory are suggested to any organization of your choice that serves to support the needs of veterans. A message of condolence may be written to the family by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.