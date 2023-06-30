Looking for a unique way to honor Independence Day? Check out what Fort Concho has to offer

San Angelo's Fort Concho will be a Lion's Club hamburger dinner July 3 and an artillery salute July 4.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Firework shows are one of the most common Independence Day celebrations but what about those who are looking for something a little bit different?

This year on July 3, Fort Concho in San Angelo will be hosting a Lion's Club dinner and on the Fourth itself, there will be live artillery and blank salutes to commemorate the holiday.

From 5-7 p.m. July 3 at Fort Concho Stables, all eight groups of the San Angelo Lions Club will be grilling hamburgers with a side of chips, cookies and a water bottle.

The event will take place at night "So that you can come and eat and then go down to all the festivities at the river and be there for the fireworks," pancake breakfast/hamburger supper chairman Helen Wilde said.

This $10 first-time fundraiser dinner will support the San Angelo Lions Charities Eyeglass Recycling Center, a community charity organization.

"People take their used eyeglasses down there and then we have volunteers that clean the glasses and sort them," Wilde said. "And then we have a machine that'll read the prescription then they sort them out by the prescription."

Food will be served indoors and for those who aren't looking to stay long, dinners will also be available for pick-up on the go.

"If anything, we just need to raise the money to support the eyeglass recycling," Wilde said.

Tickets can be purchased from Lion's Club members ahead of time or directly upon entry.

The following day on the Fourth of July, the artillery salute is set for 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. as has been tradition for the past 30 years now.

"It's a holiday and we're history and this is what we do and we're happy to do it," Fort Concho site manager Robert Bluthardt said.

Cannons and blanks will be set off throughout the day as a reminder of those who have fought not only at the fort itself, but across the country.

"Well, the Fourth represents the military heritage that contributed to our independence back on July 4. San Angelo is a military town, it was founded because of Fort Concho," Bluthardt said. "It became a major city because of Goodfellow and has a longstanding relationship, a positive one with Goodfellow."

The fort hopes to continue this event for years to come as a way to honor the military town.