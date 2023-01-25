Looking to get creative? Mayer Museum in San Angelo offers 'National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day' activities to the public

Follow along with instructions, connect the dots or create your own dinosaur illustration from now until Jan. 28.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — "National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day" is one of the many unique holidays that are not well-known.

For the first time ever, Mayer Museum in San Angelo is celebrating the holiday with free activities for all ages from now until 5 p.m. Jan. 28.

"National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day is actually a national day just like National Donut Day or all of those types of little holidays that are throughout the year," Mayer Museum curator Rocio Moncibais said.

Moncibais came up with the idea to celebrate by providing paper, pencils, crayons and other craft supplies for visitors to enjoy.

"I thought it was really on-brand with what we offer here at the museum," she said.

The real holiday falls on Jan. 30 but since the museum is closed that day, they decided to provide activities in the days leading up to it.

This also allows for flexibility in schedules and so far, local families, visitors and even Angelo State University students have come to take part.

"We've actually had two [ASU] classes that have come to participate," Moncibais said.

"One of them was an education class and the other was a drawing class," she added.

Visitors can draw using connect-the-dots, following along with tutorial pages or by creating their own visions on a plain sheet of paper.

Typically, the beginning of the year is fairly slow for the museum but this event has brought in increased foot traffic.

Most visitors found out about the celebration through social media and on Jan. 30, photos of creations will be posted online.

After this year's success, Moncibais hopes to continue what she hopes to turn into an annual tradition.