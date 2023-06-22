Looking to keep your pets cool in the 100-degree heat? Here's what you need to know.

Prickly Pear Veterinary Hospital in San Angelo provides advice on proper pet care.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With parts of West Texas beating previous heat records and reaching triple-digit temperatures, it can be important not only for people to stay safe in the sun, but for pets, too.

Just like humans, animals can suffer from heat exhaustion and strokes which can lead to death in some instances.

To help avoid these issues, Prickly Pear Veterinary Hospital in San Angelo provides detailed information on how to keep pets shielded from the summer heat.

"The biggest thing you can do is lots and lots of water, make sure they're drinking water, lots of water because it's very easy to get dehydrated," owner and veterinarian Dr. Catie Morris said.

Putting a pet's feet in water, covering their body with a cool rag or an ice pack are other ways to help remain a regulated body temperature.

According to Morris, younger and older dogs and cats, as well as brachycephalic, or "squish-faced" breeds, often have the most trouble in the heat.

Both dogs and cats sustain an average body temperature of approximately 102.5 degrees but with heat exhaustion, this can quickly raise to 103, 104, 105 and even 106 along with multiple physical symptoms.

"They kind of get like people where they get disoriented, they can lose consciousness, pass out, a lot of times they drool or vomit just, you know, that kind of thing," Morris said.

Dogs' gums might also turn a bright red color and if owners notice these issues, it is advised to transport pets to a veterinary clinic as soon as possible.

Once pets arrive at Prickly Pear, they are given I.V. liquids and gastrointestinal protectants to help cool them down and the recovery process can begin from there.

To avoid heat exhaustion, do not leave pets alone in a vehicle or allow them to walk on sidewalks or concrete.

"It's such a serious condition, you can have sudden death with this," Morris said. "Everybody loves their pets and they don't want their pet to die from something as simple as getting overheated."