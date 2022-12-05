Louisville airport janitor accused of recording men in bathroom stalls

According to police, the janitor tried to delete at least six videos of men in the airport's bathroom before officers arrived.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An airport janitor in Louisville has been arrested and now faces several charges of video voyeurism after he was accused of recording people in bathroom stalls.

According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), a man reported to police that a janitor was using their cell phone to record him while he was naked, sitting in a closed bathroom stall on Monday.

When police arrived, they found Ramirez Tellez, who was arrested and taken into questioning where he was read his Miranda Rights with the help of a translator.

Tellez unlocked his phone and gave officers consent to search his video files where police say they found more than six videos on different days of recordings of men in a private stall at the airport's bathrooms.

According to his arrest citation, police believe Tellez tried to delete all the videos prior to officers arrival as the videos were all found in his phone's deleted folder.

He then requested an attorney and the phone was put in airplane mode and plugged in, pending a search warrant.

"It is believed that there are many more videos on his deleted files," the citation said.

Tellez has been charged with six counts of video voyeurism and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

