Louisville bank shooting: Shooter had legally purchased rifle, police say

Here is everything we know about the mass shooting at the Old National Bank which has left five people dead.

What do we know about the shooter?

Multiple people are dead and several others injured following a mass shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville early Monday morning.

Louisville Metro Police said six people are dead, including the shooter, and several others are injured.

A UofL Health spokesperson said of the nine patients that were admitted to the hospital, three are still being treated. Officer Nickolas Wilt is still in critical condition, and two other patients are in fair condition.

That means one person that was in critical condition has improved the spokesperson added.

UofL Health said at least five of the injured patients have been discharged.

According to LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the suspected shooter purchased the weapon used in the shooting legally from a local gun dealership.

Gwinn-Villaroel said the department will release body camera footage from the mass shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

A family assistance center for anyone impacted by the mass shooting has been set up at the Kentucky International Convention Center at the 3rd and Market Street entrance.

Officials announced Tuesday a community-wide vigil will be held downtown to honor the victims.

LMPD is expected to release police body camera footage during a 5 p.m. press conference on Tuesday.

Old National Bank's CEO Jim Ryan said "no words" can describe the sadness and devastation the company is experiencing.

“Obviously, this is an incredibly difficult situation, and our entire focus is on making sure that everyone affected has the support and assistance they need,” Ryan said. “On behalf of everyone at Old National, I also want to acknowledge and thank Louisville law enforcement, the medical community and state and local officials for their incredible response to this tragedy. And finally, we ask you to please continue to pray for all those affected.”