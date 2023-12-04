Suspected love triangle leads to shooting, one person arrested

The victim was transported to the hospital and the suspect was arrested elsewhere and is facing charges of aggravated assault.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the leg following some type of dispute Wednesday morning, officials said.

Just before 7:15 a.m. San Antonio Police responded to the 1900 block of South San Marcos for a reported shooting.

Police said the suspect came to look for his ex to talk to her at her apartment. At some point a man was shot in the leg. The ex-girlfriend who was inside ran downstairs to hide and ask for help.

The victim was transported to the hospital and the suspect was arrested elsewhere and is facing charges of aggravated assault.

There was a child in the apartment officials say, but that child was unharmed and no other injuries were reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.