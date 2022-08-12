A letter to parents says the school was made aware of the allegations and the teacher was placed on administrative leave.

SAN ANTONIO — A MacArthur High School was arrested by police and placed on administrative leave amid allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

A letter from MacArthur Principal Joaquin Hernandez notified parents about the investigation on Wednesday. On Thursday, San Antonio Police Department officials confirmed that 49-year-old Jae Casey Steuart was charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student.

SAPD officials say Steuart gave several notes to the victim, a teen boy, before providing him with her phone number.

"They began text-messaging, sending messages back and forth," SAPD Sgt. Washington Moscoso said, adding that Steuart later went to the teen's apartment and picked him before driving them to a motel hear her residence.

On Wednesday the student told a staff member at MacArthur, and the allegations eventually got to SAPD.

Police say Steuart is denying the allegations.

Officers say they don't know about any other victims, but urges anyone else who may have been affected by the suspect to contact police.

