Mackenzie Phillips speaks about life, addiction, healing at ADACCV luncheon

The former "One Day at a Time" star spoke in front of more than 100 people Thursday afternoon at Bentwood Country Club.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former "One Day at a Time" actress, Mackenzie Phillips, was the keynote speaker Thursday at the sixth annual Alcohol & Drug Awareness Center for the Concho Valley spring luncheon.

The event took place at the Bentwood Country Club, where more than 20 tables were full to hear Phillips's story. She opened her dialogue discussing her childhood and beginnings, but closed with how grateful she is to be alive.

"I also know that you know, God's been sitting on my shoulder, or at least keeping an eye on me for a long, long time. So that's always been, even though I always felt different and other and weird and wrong, I always knew I was loved," Phillips said.

She appeared vulnerable through her talk, citing examples of her own trauma and abuse and how "lucky" she is to have her son, Shane, in her life. Phillips credits both her faith and her son for her turning point.

"I felt like God was always knocking on my consciousness saying, hey, I'm here, hey, I'm here. Wake up. Wake up to the reality of your situation. Wake up and know that I can show you the way. And sometimes I would remember that, and sometimes I wouldn't," Phillips said.

There were multiple themes throughout her speech. She mentioned she has hopes that the justice system can offer rehabilitation programs instead of incarceration for addicts and for helping hands to be offered prior to those hitting rock bottom.

"I have to say that people quite often say, well, you know, you shouldn't step in until so-and-so reaches their bottom and they're in their addiction. I am imploring people, don't wait until someone hits their bottom. It's like waiting for someone to die. Get in there while there is still breath," Phillips said.