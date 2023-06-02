Judge denies bond reduction for man charged with murder of Madeline Pantoja

Mario Chacon Jr.'s lawyer asked for the bond to be reduced from $3 million to $750,000.

MIDLAND, Texas — A judge denied a request Friday to reduce Mario Chacon Jr.'s bond.

Chacon was arrested and charged with the murder of Madeline Pantoja , after Pantoja's remains were found following a search that lasted over a week .

Chacon's lawyer was looking to have the bond reduced from $3 million to $750,000.

The District Attorney's Office said during a hearing on June 1 that Chacon could possibly flee to Mexico if he is let out, since he has family in the area. They also noted that Chacon had an extensive criminal history.

Family and friends of Pantoja were outside the courthouse yesterday protesting the bond reduction hearing.

