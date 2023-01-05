Maintaining mental health after the holidays

Practicing self-care is just one way to feel better during winter months, according to MHMR Concho Valley.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holidays have finally come to an end, temperatures are decreasing and the sun begins to set around 6 p.m. or earlier.

For some individuals, a combination of these factors and more might lead to seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

According to clevelandclinic, approximately 5% of adults in the United States suffer from SAD especially during the fall and winter months.

However, there are resources and tips available for those who might be struggling this time of year.

"The holidays are geared towards, 'Hey, we're having this event, we're having this party," MHMR Concho Valley Zero Suicide Intake Coordinator Lileanna Flores said.

Flores has been working at MHMR for approximately one year and she often meets with those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

Holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah might be increasingly difficult for such individuals, especially if they don't have family or are dealing with isolation.

Additionally, some people struggle "financially, not being able to keep up with the demands of the holidays" like buying expensive gifts while also paying for housing, groceries, etc.

To deal with these issues in a healthy way, Flores suggests focusing on self-care practices like reaching out to family and friends, finding hobbies to do with others and utilizing mental health resources at MHMR.

New Year's Resolutions are another helpful way to have something to look forward to.

"The holidays can be hard but it is a plus that we come into the new year and create goals for ourselves," Flores said.

For some people, this might mean spending more time outdoors. For others, it could be learning to bake or planning trips more often.

Whatever the goal or resolution, "Taking care of yourself should be a priority," according to Flores.