Majority of Christoval currently facing power outages

The city is currently working to connect a mobile substation which will work as a temporary power source.
CHRISTOVAL, Texas — The majority of Christoval residents are currently without power as of May 6. 

According to San Angelo district external affairs manager Blake Burchard, there was a trailer that caused a shortage in a primary, which then led to a breaker at the substation to trip. 

The city is now working to connect a mobile substation to create a temporary power source for the time being. 

"It takes awhile to get our mobile sub up," Burchard said. 

He is hoping the substation will be ready within ten-twelve hours but it is uncertain at this moment. 

