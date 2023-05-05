Majority of Christoval currently facing power outages

CHRISTOVAL, Texas — The majority of Christoval residents are currently without power as of May 6.
According to San Angelo district external affairs manager Blake Burchard, there was a trailer that caused a shortage in a primary, which then led to a breaker at the substation to trip.
The city is now working to connect a mobile substation to create a temporary power source for the time being.
"It takes awhile to get our mobile sub up," Burchard said.
He is hoping the substation will be ready within ten-twelve hours but it is uncertain at this moment.