Majority of Christoval currently facing power outages

CHRISTOVAL, Texas — The majority of Christoval residents are currently without power as of May 6.

According to San Angelo district external affairs manager Blake Burchard, there was a trailer that caused a shortage in a primary, which then led to a breaker at the substation to trip.

The city is now working to connect a mobile substation to create a temporary power source for the time being.

"It takes awhile to get our mobile sub up," Burchard said.