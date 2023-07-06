San Angelo man arrested after police find drugs, cash, body armor in house

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man was arrested June 28 after San Angelo Police served a search warrant at a home on West Avenue Y.
Manuel Samaripa, 53, was arrested after the department’s Street Crimes Division found and seized the following items in the home:
- Approximately 136 grams of methamphetamine
- Approximately 200 grams of marijuana
- Approximately $500 in US currency
- Body armor
- Various pills and drug paraphernalia
Samaripa was arrested on a parole violation warrant and booked in to the Tom Green County Jail.
The SAPD said the case is currently under investigation.