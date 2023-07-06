x
San Angelo man arrested after police find drugs, cash, body armor in house

Officers found drugs, cash, body armor and drug paraphernalia in the home.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man was arrested June 28 after San Angelo Police served a search warrant at a home on West Avenue Y.

Manuel Samaripa, 53, was arrested after the department’s Street Crimes Division found and seized the following items in the home:

  • Approximately 136 grams of methamphetamine
  • Approximately 200 grams of marijuana
  • Approximately $500 in US currency
  • Body armor
  • Various pills and drug paraphernalia

Samaripa was arrested on a parole violation warrant and booked in to the Tom Green County Jail. 

The SAPD said the case is currently under investigation.

