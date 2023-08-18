The 20-year-old suspect, Jekierin Walker, remained at the scene and admitted to killing the man when officers arrived.

SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old man admitted to shooting and killing a 41-year-old victim who he says was calling him racial slurs at an east-side gas station, authorities say.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) responded to the Valero station along the 4600 block of FM 78, near Binz-Engleman Road, around 1 p.m. Monday for a report of gunfire. Police say the suspect, Jekierin Walker, was asking for money from multiple individuals, including the unidentified victim.

At one point, SAPD said, the victim started calling Walker, a Black man, racial slurs before Walker responded by shooting him multiple times. Speaking with news media while being arrested, Walker also said he was called racial slurs, and visibly shook his head when asked if he was feeling regretful.

The victim died after being taken to a local hospital.

Police say Walker stayed at the scene and admitted to the shooting when officers arrived. He's expected to be charged with murder.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.