Angelo State sr. instructor, local musician and community leader Manny Campos honored with 'Trailblazer Award'

The Capt. Albert Tijerina Jr. Trailblazer Award is dedicated to a Hispanic individual making an impact in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas

The inaugural San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center banquet was a historic event, where three first-time awards were given to Hispanic leaders making an impact in the community.

One of the honors, the Captain Albert Tijerina Jr. Trailblazer Award, was presented to Angelo State University senior instructor, local musician and nonprofit leader, Gustavo Manuel "Manny" Campos, for his "commitment to making San Angelo a better place."

Campos moved to San Angelo 20 years ago after growing up in Sonora. With the move, he felt like he was called to serve a purpose bigger than himself.

"(I have thought) Maybe it is my goal every day just to wake up in the morning and find the kindness in our community and try to help folks. Whether it is my students, playing music for folks, helping out nonprofits, or whatever the case may be," Campos said.

Campos is a senior instructor for political science at ASU and teaches dual credit courses at San Angelo Lake View High School. But he also has a passion for helping out the university's sports teams, namely baseball. Prior to the Rams' playoff push, he was at practices speaking to the team in a group setting, while also promoting the team throughout the community, as well as fundraising.

He's active outside of the university - as a musician performing at churches, benefits and local music venues. In fact, the popular "Manny's Birthday Bash" has evolved from a celebration to a fundraising event for causes close to his heart. This year was a milestone birthday for Campos, so he set a milestone fundraising goal - $4,000 for his 40th trip around the sun - that goal was exceeded.

Campos has also helped raise funds to provide housing for low-to-moderate-income families in his community.

It is acts of service such as those, that in Campos' eyes, model the word "Trailblazer".

"I think it is about kindness. It is about finding the good in folks. It is about building bridges with all segments of our community," Campos said.

As for what motivates him to help others, Campos says is his humble beginnings. He was shocked about receiving the award, and at times, overwhelmed and uncomfortable with the attention and praise. Yet in those moments, he gave credit to those who brought him into this world.

"I told my parents first, (I said) it is a tribute to them. It is a tribute to how hard they worked my whole life and my siblings' whole life, to give us a great life. I am so thankful for them, and I honor them with this (award) and of course, all glory to God," Campos said.

What is next for Campos is more of the same work. If anything, he believes it is time to take it to an even higher level because of the recognition.

"The best is yet to come. I think we have all got work to do to make San Angelo the best that it can be. Although I appreciate this award, man, the work continues. It is about building relationships at all corners of our society, and our community, just doing all that we can to make San Angelo the best place on earth," Campos said.