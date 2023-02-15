Mardi Gras celebration brings New Orleans tradition to San Angelo

Colorful masks, bright beads and free trolley rides will all be part of the "Downtown Stroll."

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Purple, green and yellow beads with colorful face masks are often associated with Mardi Gras.

This European holiday is known to be celebrated in New Orleans but this year, the city of San Angelo is bringing the festivities to West Texas.

"I know a lot of people don't always come to downtown as their first spot or priority on the weekends," Downtown San Angelo, Inc. Assistant Director Monica Ramos said.

"So the stroll is the best way to get to experience all the fun...," she added.

Every year, there are five downtown stroll events, typically near holidays like Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day.

For the first time ever, the "Downtown Strong Stroll: Mardi Gras Masquerade" is being celebrated in San Angelo with 13 total stops and plenty of food and refreshments.

The event is scheduled between 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. and it begins at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

From there, a trolley tour hosted by Angelo State University students will be free for all participants and multiple stops will be made throughout the night.

"There's quite a few places to visit," Ramos said.

"You kinda wanna plan your route and decide where you're gonna end and how you're gonna get from A to B, but definitely the trolley helps you get from those locations that are a little bit further apart."

Participants include Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Tap Room, Fuentes Cafe and Casa Decor, to name a few.

Restaurants and businesses will also have longer hours and special deals to celebrate the evening as the stroll encourages community engagement.

"It's definitely a way that brings people to downtown, to the hub of all the activity where everything's happening all in one place," Ramos said.

Looking ahead, there will be more downtown strolls this year to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Halloween and other holidays, as well.