The history behind MLK Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all the critical work he did for this country.

Even during the height of racial segregation in the 1960s, Dr. King envisioned a world where his kids' would not be judged by the color of their skin.

His I Have a Dream speech is now one of the most famous in the world and one of the pillars of the civil rights movement. In 1964, Dr. King became the youngest man to ever receive the Nobel Peace prize.

Sadly four years later, he was assassinated.

But shortly after he died, a campaign was started to honor him by making his birthday a federal holiday. That happened nearly two decades later when former President Reagan signed it into law.

Now, every year we celebrate MLK Day on the third Monday of January.

The idea is that it will fall as close as possible to his actual birthday, which was Jan.15.

