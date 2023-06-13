Mason graduate named Texas Tech system student regent by Gov. Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Steeley Smith of Mason as the student regent for the TTU System board of regents.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Mason native Steeley Smith as the student regent for the Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Board of Regents for the 2023-24 academic year.

Smith is a graduate of Mason High School and a graduate student at Texas Tech University pursuing a master’s degree in agribusiness from the Department of Agricultural & Applied Economics in the TTU Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources.

She received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communication from the Davis College in 2021, and a master’s degree in media and mass communications from the TTU College of Media and Communication in 2022.

She becomes the 18th student to serve on the board of regents and the sixth student from TTU.

“Steeley is driven, ambitious and hard-working – all characteristics that will serve her well as the student regent,” TTU President, Lawrence Schovanec, said. “Her involvement as a student at Texas Tech and experience working in various government and public service offices will greatly benefit Steeley in this role. I am pleased she has been appointed to the Board and expect she will find much success representing the viewpoints of our diverse student bodies.”

Smith received a pair of minors in agribusiness and political science during her undergraduate studies and graduated magna cum laude. She was a President’s List and Dean’s List recipient and a member of the Mortar Board Honor Society and Texas Tech Terry Scholars. Additionally, she received “Top 10 Freshmen” recognition during her first year.

She served as the advertising sales manager for The Agriculturist, a student publication of the Department of Agricultural Education & Communications in the Davis College, where she won a pair of national honors for feature writing and student publication. Smith also was involved with Agriculture Future of America and attended several conferences across the country.

Smith graduated summa cum laude with a Master of Art degree and spent a year in the TTU School of Law, where she was heavily involved in several programs including the Organization of Women Law Students, Raider Bar Association, Texas Young Lawyers Association and State Bar of Texas, among others.

She serves as the coordinator for the TTU Government & Public Service Internship Program, where she oversees networking and business development with U.S. Capitol and Texas Capitol offices and organizes and manages student interns who represent TTU in Washington, D.C., and in Austin.

Smith’s first experience in the nation’s capital was serving as a public policy intern for U.S. Rep. Michael Conaway (TX-11), where she worked as a communications point between constituents and the congressman. She also served as a campaign assistant for U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) where she advocated campaign messages for stakeholder support and assisted in the campaigns strategic planning to address goals and issues.

“The student regent position ensures a voice for our students as the Board of Regents discuss and consider issues that affect our student population of approximately 63,000 students across the five universities of the Texas Tech University System,” Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the TTU System, said. “On behalf of our system, I’d like to congratulate Steeley on her appointment and welcome her as our next student regent.”

Smith will serve a one-year term, effective immediately, which expires May 31, 2024. Her first board of regents meeting will take place Aug. 10-11 at the TTU System Building in Lubbock.