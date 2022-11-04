McNease Convention Center to be closed for renovations through January 2023

The convention center will be closed Nov. 7, 2022, through Jan. 23, 2023, as the building undergoes various improvements.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive, will be closed Nov. 7, 2022, to Jan. 23, 2023, as the building undergoes various improvements, including the replacement of the existing sewer line.

The renovations will include replacing tile, carpet and wall vinyl, as well as upgrades including window tinting, the replacement of LED lighting in the hallways and foyer and landscaping.

The San Angelo City Council will still meet at the convention center during the renovations.