Meet a unicorn, Wednesday Addams and more at 'Ambleside Unplugged!' in San Angelo

The celebration isn't until April but tickets are on sale starting Jan. 19.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A "real-life" unicorn, a Wednesday Addams look-alike, live music and more can all be expected in San Angelo this spring.

From 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. April 22, Ambleside Concho Valley is hosting a one-day only celebration called "Ambleside Unplugged!", located at the 100 block of W Twohig/125 W Twohig.

The event is being organized by the local school and "early bird" tickets are on sale for $5 starting Jan. 19 at Corner Stop 1 and 2.

Everyone from the community is welcome to attend this new event while tickets last, according to Ambleside teacher Rebecca Aidala.

"From culinary arts to henna artists to a guy that does hand tool leather journals...[to] live bands, dance, we have a unicorn... " Aidala said.

The main purpose of the event is to connect with the community while also encouraging San Angelo to learn more about Ambleside Concho Valley, a Christian classical school that follows the Charlotte Mason Method.

This is a type of teaching style that focuses heavily on a combination of grammar, logic and rhetoric. The school itself houses approximately 40 students ranging from Pre-k to high school.

"Our school's very special, very niche, the only one in the community that's like it," board member Ashlee Jones said.

"We really want people to know that we're here and there's a different way to view the arts, to view school and education," she added.

The school prioritizes creativity, as well, by allowing for students to learn about map illustrations, creating paintings and other similar skills.

The importance of art is a key priority for 'Ambleside Unplugged!' and this event is specifically meant to be family-friendly.

As of now, there will be 10 local food trucks serving attendees, as well as paint and sip (one for children and another for adults) and a live pianist.

"There's something about coming together...that creates a sense of community," Aidala said.

"And you learn that you could be from different backgrounds, different cultures, different socioeconomic status and that you can come together and have this inclusive space where people can enjoy something," she added.