Memorial service held for slain UVA football players

The families of the three slain football players were in attendance as well as the loved ones of the two surviving students.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — What was supposed to be a Saturday night of college football turned out to be a memorial for the victims of Sunday night's shooting at the University of Virginia campus grounds.

"My heart both swells and breaks to be here to celebrate the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry as well as to recognize the amazing resiliency of Marlee Morgan and Mike Hollins, said UVA president Jim Ryan to the crowd of over 9,000 people gathered at the John Paul Jones Arena.

The memorial was held amid safety concerns after the University of Virginia Police received a threatening email before the service started.

The families of the three slain football players were in attendance, as well as the loved ones of the two surviving students that were also shot on the bus: Marlee Morgan and Mike Hollins. UVA Athletic Director Carla Williams said both Morgan and Hollins are well and recovering. Morgan is no longer hospitalized and is at home with her family, she said.

For the first time, the football players spoke after losing three of their own.

"These young men are brothers, sons, best friends, classmates, leaders, and so much more," said UVA linebacker Hunter Stewart.

"How blessed are we to have known three young men worthy of being celebrated," said Jack Camper.

"D'Sean, you were a brother, a mentor, a warrior, but above all those things, you were a blessing and a beautiful human," said Josh McCarron about his fellow teammate.

Player Cody Brown shared some words about Devin Chalder, "Dev, we were fortunate and blessed enough for you to be in our lives, and the impact you left is everlasting."

"Lavel's passion for the game of football went for beyond just of what was required," said Jared Rayman about his teammate.

Player Lorenz Terry shared that it was difficult for him to see the pain and suffering caused by the trauma. UVA provided counseling for the attendees during the memorial service.

"It pierced the peace and innocence that graced our grounds last Sunday night. It changed our world," said Ryan, who recognized the heartache specifically caused to Black students and faculty.

A UVA student, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, has been charged with murder in the deaths of three of his classmates. Prosecutors are alleging that Jones Jr. targeted his victims, including shooting one of them while they slept.

Investigators have not provided a motive for the suspects actions. Jones was a former UVA football player.