x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Menard County Sheriff's Office searching for two potential burglary suspects, offering reward

A string of break-ins occurred the weekend of Feb. 10 and a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.
Credit: Menard County Sheriff's Office

MENARD COUNTY, Texas — Suspects are still at large in Menard County after a string of weekend break-ins, according to the Menard County Sheriff's Office. 

On Feb. 10, two vehicles were burglarized in the parking lot of Menard Manor Nursing Home and two male suspects were seen on camera. 

Throughout the weekend, multiple other businesses were affected by similar crimes, including The First State Bank, Johnson's Free State of Menard and Whitehead Ranch. 

There was also an unsuccessful break-in attempt at Higginbotham Brothers Hardware Store and the sheriff's office is currently attempting to locate the potential suspects. 

Call 325-396-2337 to assist with any information. 

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered and calls to the station will remain private. 

Related Articles

   

More Videos

In Other News

Central Bobcats take on Odessa Bronchos

Before You Leave, Check This Out