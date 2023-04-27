The Mesquite Police Department said "multiple subjects" were arrested after one of them fired at an officer. The officer returned fire, and no one was hit.

MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple people were arrested Friday morning after an exchange in gunfire with an officer, according to Mesquite police.

The Mesquite Police Department said officers were dispatched at approximately 6:02 a.m. Friday to the area of Gus Thomasson Road and Oates Drive regarding a subject discharging a firearm multiple times in the area. When officers got to the scene, they saw "multiple subjects running through the nearby Vanston Park" and one of them fired at the officer, Mesquite police said.

The officer returned fire, police said, and neither the officer nor the other person were hit. All suspects were taken into custody and it is believed to be an isolated incident, police said.

The officer who fired their weapon has been with the Mesquite Police Department for two years. Mesquite police said more details will be released as they become available.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, there were three shootings in 2022 involving an officer, and there has been two so far in 2023.