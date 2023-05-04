Mexican recipes to be featured at JPW Learning Center 2023 Cook Book Gala

Tickets are on sale now for $125 for the May 16 event.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One in every five children has a learning disability, with dyslexia being especially prominent.

This statistic comes from Maryann Cochran, executive director of JPW Learning in San Angelo.

"It takes three parts of your brain when you learn to read, the front lobe and the back," Cochran said. "In the brain of a child with dyslexia, only one part of that brain lights up whenever it is reading so that one part of the brain is working three times as hard as everybody else's brain."

JPW is a training center for teachers and students to help them better navigate dyslexia.

From 6-9 p.m. May 16, this organization is hosting its annual Cook Book Gala fundraiser and silent auction in an effort to continue the program.

For $125 a ticket, attendees can experience a four-course meal cooked by chef Ali De La Fuente at Bentwood Country Club, 2111 Club House Ln.

The chef will be preparing Mexican recipes from Yvette Marquez Sharpnack's book "Muy Bueno Fiestas," including a jalapeño mandarin margarita, guacamole with pomegranate, spring fruit salad with tajin, tequila and lime carne asada and elote and tres leche bread pudding with bourbon sauce.

"We'll have a different wine for every course that will accompany this," Cochran said.

Libations will be provided by 1900 Vineyard and attendees will also have the chance to purchase full bottles.

Sharpnack herself will also be speaking at the event, sharing details about her family recipes which will be on sale while supplies last.

Regarding those with dyslexia, Cochran said, "It's not their fault, you know, it's hereditary."