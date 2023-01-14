x
Micah Parsons announces the birth of his daughter

The Cowboys outside linebacker announced the news Saturday afternoon on Twitter.
Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons visits with Cincinnati Bengals players after their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — Micah Parsons, a Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker, made a huge announcement Saturday that he is now the father to a baby girl.

Questions arose after a practice report released Saturday showed the Cowboys outside linebacker missed the team's Saturday practice for their Monday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

The report stated he did not practice, citing personal, non-injury-related reasons. 

But things soon became clear as Parsons announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that his daughter had been born. 

"7.1 ounces! Thank you God for blessing me with most beautiful baby girl! #girldad," Parsons' tweet stated. 

Parsons, 23, has played for the Cowboys since 2021 after being drafted from Penn State. 

The Cowboys will play the Bucs at 7:15 p.m. this Monday in Tampa.

