Midland artist to present art show, sale at San Angelo gallery

Sara Drescher's latest work centers on issues regarding double standards and other obstacles women face today, as well as environment sustainability issues.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Midland artist Sara Drescher is coming to San Angelo for an art show and sale at the Raw 1899 Gallery, 38 N. Chadbourne St.

"The Objects are Stronger than they Appear" will run from July 13-Aug. 19 at Raw 1899 with an opening champagne reception July 13. The opening reception is free and open to the public and there will be an opportunity to meet Drescher.

According to her online bio, Drescher, a Texas-based painter, creates hyper-realistic watercolors of ordinary objects with a hidden story.

Her art currently centers on issues regarding double standards and other obstacles women face today, as well as environment sustainability issues.

She has more than 20 years of experience as a professional artist and more than 10 years of experience leading popular workshops and ongoing art classes for adults. Drescher's online classes can be viewed here.

“We are thrilled to have Sara’s work in the Raw 1899 Gallery,” Raw 1899 co-owner, Nathana Cox, said. “She is massively talented, and it is our privilege to show her unique collections.”