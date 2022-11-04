Midland Downtown Farmers Market switches to winter schedule

Markets will run every other Saturday most months and will begin at 9 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Downtown Farmers Market has announced it will be switching to its winter schedule for the next five months.

A winter schedule means markets will run from 9 a.m. to noon instead of starting at 8 a.m.

Markets will also run every other weekend instead of every Saturday, with the exception of December which only has one date.

Dates for the winter schedule are Nov. 12 and 26, Dec. 17, Jan. 7 and 21, Feb. 4 and 18 and March 4 and 18.

The market takes place on the lawn of the Museum of the Southwest and features dozens of local vendors each time.