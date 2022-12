The earthquake was felt as far as San Angelo.

MIDLAND, Texas — Parts of West Texas experienced a 5.3 magnitude earthquake at approximately 5:35 p.m. Dec. 16, according to USGS.

The epicenter was roughly 10 miles northwest of Midland near the city of Stanton.

People in neighboring areas such as El Paso, San Angelo and Lubbock have felt the earthquake to varying degrees.

However, there have been no reported damages in San Angelo according to the San Angelo Police Department.