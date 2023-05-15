Midland family desperately searching for missing 20-year-old

Madeline Pantoja has been missing since May 10. Her keys, phone, purse and dog were left in her apartment.

MIDLAND, Texas — A 20-year-old Midland girl, Madeline Pantoja, has been missing since May 10 and her family is desperate to find her.

"It's something we don't wish this on anybody, we never thought this was going to happen to our family." said Ruby Urias, Madeline's cousin.

Madeline Pantoja was last seen at her apartment complex on may 10th.

"Thursday at 1:30 her neighbors heard her arguing with her ex-boyfriend and after that we have not known anything about her." said Urias, who was translating for Roberto Pantoja.

Her phone, purse keys and dog were all left in her apartment, something that is very unlike her.

"She's been a very independent young lady, she gets her stuff paid she's very responsible." said Urias.

The Midland Police Department is investigating this case right now the family has no new information from them.

"He says absolutely not, they have not let us know anything." said Urias,

The family and others have searched for Madeline around the apartment complex and places in South Midland.

"We've gone to lands over there just empty lots looking, we've had people we don't know searching with their drones, they've sent us videos, pictures of the footage they took. We've had people offer horses to us so that we can search." said Urias.

The family just wanting to find Madeline as soon as possible.

"That all he wants is to find his daughter." said, Urias.

If you have any information about Madeline's whereabouts call MPD at 432-685-7108.

She is approximately 5' 4", 130 pounds with long dark hair. She also has 2 butterfly tattoos behind her right ear and a tattoo of a snake on her right arm.

There will also be a gathering on May 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church to pray for Madeline's safety and return.