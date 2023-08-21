Midland PD said the individual is Cordarius Lashun Pegues, 24, of Midland, who was found walking alone in January. His grandmother reported his mother Aug. 9.

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: According to the arrest affidavit, on August 9, 2023, MPD received a call from the grandmother of Cordarius, and said that Cordarius lived with his mother Charlotte Latasha Pegues.

After finding out about this information, MPD located Charlotte who states that she had still been given financial support for Cordarius despite not being in possession of him. The most recent receipt of money she received was on August 8, 2023 for the amount of $500. Charlotte said that she was given this money through government issued financial support for disability.

Charlotte allowed the police to conduct a search of her residence on August 10. MPD stated that the living conditions in the residence were hazardous and unhygienic. Officers also said they did not find any articles showing support or caretaking for Cordarius.

The only information discovered by officers at the residence were some articles in a still-sealed package by the grandmother from back in February of 2021.

Bond has been set for $10,000 on the Exploitation of a Disabled Person card. Charlotte has also been fined a total of $676 for Failure to Display a Driver License and Failure to Appear.

