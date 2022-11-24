Miss America reflects on her reign, talks about how brother with special needs inspires her activism

Emma Broyles, the first Korean American Miss America, also talked about Asian American representation and spotlighting Alaskan Native groups.

PHOENIX — Emma Broyles, the 2022 Miss America, has actually spent a lot of her life on the sidelines — cheering on her older brother at sporting events.

Brendan Broyles, 22, who has Down syndrome, is an athlete in the Special Olympics and a major source of inspiration for his sister's activism as Miss America.

Emma Broyles is the first Korean American and first Miss Alaska to win the title. As her reign comes to an end next month, she talked with NBC News about her longtime activism with the group, her identity as a biracial Asian American and her advocacy for Alaskan Native communities.

