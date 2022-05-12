Search continues for missing former UH student last seen at Canyon Lake, family says

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are currently helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake in the search for Aamir Ali.

CANYON LAKE, Texas — The search is still ongoing for a missing former University of Houston student who was last seen during a camping trip at Canyon Lake, according to his family.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake north of San Antonio in the search for Aamir Ali.

The search began on Saturday at the lake, where his family said he had gone camping with friends at a park.

According to his brother, Qasim, Ali's phone and clothes were found by the lake.

Nina Glass with Search and Rescue San Antonio said a search dog picked up Ali's scent near the water.

"Since he did that, then we're getting ready to put the underwater drone in the water, which has searchlights so it can see at night," Glass said. "This lake is known to be one of the deadliest lakes as far as drownings are concerned. There's a lot of riptides effects in this lake as well as ledges and deep drop-offs."

His brother said they are asking for more volunteers at the search site, especially volunteers with search dogs or drones.