Missing Everman boy's stepdad used stolen company cash to pay for plane tickets, police say

Arshdeep Singh altered his company's cash deposit records and removed $10,000 in cash before depositing $8,000 of that into his own account, Chief Spencer said.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERMAN, Texas — The Everman Police Department provided an update Tuesday about their ongoing search for missing 6-year-old boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, including new details about his stepfather.

Investigators do not have any more ground searches planned as of now, according to Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer. Police and crews conducted ground and drone searches Saturday in two different areas.

Investigators will use recently collected data to figure out if they'll have more ground searches, Spencer said.

Noel’s stepfather, Arshdeep Singh, reportedly used his credit card back in March to buy plane tickets less than 24 hours before he and some of Noel's family boarded a flight for India. Noel was not listed as a passenger on that flight.

Singh altered his company's cash deposit records and removed $10,000 in cash before depositing $8,000 of that into his own account, Spencer said. Singh reportedly worked for convenience stores, and police have surveillance video of him depositing money into the bank. Singh now faces felony theft charges.

Everman police say this is Arshdeep Singh depositing $8000 into his bank account days before fleeing the country with his wife and their other children. Police say he altered books at his company and stole $10,000 total before the family fled to India but without 6yo Noel @wfaa pic.twitter.com/U3A4uFY07J — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) April 25, 2023

"Arshdeep had access to the company's safe as a part of his normal job responsibilities," Spencer said. "Investigators learned that Arshdeep first fraudulently altered the company's cash deposit records, likely in order to prevent detection, and then removed over $10,000 in cash from the company's safe."

Noel's AMBER Alert was first issued around midnight on March 25. Spencer said investigators have recently gone through all the data and evidence they have collected since that point.

As of Tuesday, the mom currently has the following charges:

Misdemeanor: False info on missing child case

Violation of probation

Felony: Abandoning and endangering a child

As of Tuesday, the stepfather currently has the following charges:

Felony: Abandoning and endangering a child

Felony: Theft

Everman police believe Noel is likely dead, and investigators are still gathering data through search warrants. Last Tuesday, Spencer told WFAA that investigators obtained new data that allowed them to identify additional people Noel's mother and stepfather communicated with before they flew out of the country.

Saturday's search included volunteers from Texas Search and Rescue, which is a nonprofit first responder organization that deploys at the request of law enforcement, fire departments and emergency management agencies.

Texas Search and Rescue were able to bring human remains detection canines, boats and drones to help with the search.

"We don't have the resources that they have," Spencer said.

In March, CPS questioned Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, about the boy's whereabouts. Days later, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, her husband and Noel's six siblings left the country on the previously mentioned flight.

Noel’s maternal grandmother spoke out exclusively with WFAA about her daughter and the investigation. Cindy Rodriguez-Singh’s mother, who is Spanish-speaking and asked not to be identified or named due to safety concerns, said she wants justice for her grandson.

The grandmother said when she learned her daughter, Noel’s stepfather Arshdeep Singh and other immediate family members flew out of the country last month, she was filled with anger.