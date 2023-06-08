Search underway for 19-year-old woman from Spring last seen near her vehicle in Galveston

Police said the woman made it back to her car after visiting Pleasure Pier but hasn't been seen since.

GALVESTON, Texas — The search for a missing 19-year-old woman from Spring who was last seen near Pleasure Pier continued on Sunday.

Galveston police said Amtul Momin was last seen walking to her vehicle at a Wendy's on Seawall Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, Momin got to her vehicle before she disappeared. Momin was reported missing about two hours later when authorities said they found some of her things near her vehicle.

Anyone with information about where Momin could be is asked to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3628 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.

