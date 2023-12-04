City of Everman to vote on renaming new inclusive park in honor of missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

The new playground will have specialized equipment for children who have physical, social, developmental and sensory challenges.

EVERMAN, Texas — The city of Everman is set to consider a resolution that will honor the life of a missing 6-year-old boy whose story has touched the hearts of so many across the state of Texas and beyond.

It’s been nearly two months since the Everman Police Department began its search for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. There have been numerous developments in the case since the initial AMBER Alert came out in March 2023, but law enforcement has yet to find the young boy, who they believe is dead.

To bring some light to the community that has banded together in search of the boy, the city of Everman says it will use funding awarded through Tarrant County to help with the expansion of Pittman Park and the construction of a new inclusive playground to honor the memory of Noel.

The Everman city council will consider a resolution that will name the new inclusive playground -- designed for all ages, abilities and disabilities -- after Noel.

Noel had severe health problems and at times required oxygen to breathe, according to officials.

The new playground will have specialized equipment for children who have physical, social, developmental and sensory challenges.

“We cannot think of a more fitting way to honor the impact that Noel has made on this community, and so many more across our state and country,” Everman Mayor Ray Richardson’s office said in a news release.

On March 20, Everman PD was contacted by Texas Child Protective Investigations about Noel, saying family members hadn’t seen him since November 2022. After a welfare check was requested at the boy’s home, his mother, 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, told them that Noel was in Mexico with his biological father.

But during the investigation, police found that to be untrue, and right before an AMBER Alert was issued on March 25, Noel’s biological mother, his stepfather and six of his siblings boarded a flight to Turkey, then to India.

Police then launched a missing/endangered persons search for Noel.

After several weeks of looking through the home where his family lived, a wooded area, a shed on the property and more areas, there’s has been no sign of Noel. And as time stretched on, Everman Police Department Chief Craig Spencer has said the boy is no longer considered an endangered missing person, as investigators have determined he is likely dead.

Spencer didn’t specifically say how his department came to that conclusion in April 2023, but said the investigation revealed that Noel’s mother, Cindy, was known to be abusive toward the child.

Law enforcement will continue to determine possible locations to search for Noel but hope this park dedication can be a testament to his life and memory.

"There is absolutely no place in our society for child abuse or neglect," Mayor Richardson said in a statement. "Our children our most valuable resource. We must cherish and support them as they truly are the future."

As of May 12, 2023, Spencer told WFAA that investigators are “still very active on the case” in search for Noel.