Mission Winds set to perform Feb. 10 at SAMFA

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Mission Winds, a clarinet quartet from the United States Air Force Band of the West in San Antonio, is coming to San Angelo.

The quartet will perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

The military music ensemble seeks to serve diverse communities of all ages by providing engaging concerts and educational outreach from the concert hall to the classroom, a release from Downtown San Angelo, Inc., said.

Mission Winds honors veterans, inspires the public and connects with communities through performances at a variety of events such as military and civic ceremonies, public outreach and school concerts. The group supports music education through clinics and master classes to elementary through college-aged students and presents performance tours throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Mission Winds has performed at various high schools, elementary schools, middle schools, universities and has been featured at the Texas Music Educators Association conventions, benefiting both students and the performers.